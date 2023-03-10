Racket Sports Equipment Market Analysis, Technology Progress, Revenue Forecast to 2023-2031

The “Racket Sports Equipment Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Racket Sports Equipment Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global racket sports equipment market size was US$ 176.8 million in 2021. The global racket sports equipment market size is estimated to reach US$ 258.2 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A racquet or racket is a sports equipment used to hit a ball or shuttlecock in sports such as tennis, squash, badminton, racquetball, and paddle. It contains a handled structure with an open round, around which a web of strings is tightly stretched.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising popularity of tennis is motivating individuals, particularly women to participate in tennis in large numbers. This element drives the overall market expansion.

The rising of e-sports is hindering the expansion of the overall market.

Presently, manufacturers are more focused on innovations and the launch of new brands of racket sports equipment which is expected to drive the overall market expansion.

The rise in fitness and sports awareness and the increase in government ambitions towards fitness and sports drive the expansion of the overall market.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak adversely impacted the overall market expansion. The pandemic that influenced the whole world propelled the suspension of most athletic competitions in 2020. Most non-essential companies closed due to these strict limitations and precaution measures, which contain bans on public meetings, social distancing, and stay-at-home demands from many countries across the world. Most sports equipment production companies and community fitness centers were closed, prohibiting athletes’ access to tools.

Regional Insights

North America is anticipated to maintain the highest share of the overall market growth. This is attributed to the region having a large number of people interested in racquetball, playing tennis, etc., and the manufacturing of advanced products and recycled polyester.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fast-growing global market, owing to the comfortable availability of raw materials and affordable labor in the region. Racket sports and especially badminton are earning much more engagement and popularity primarily due to the increase in the star players winning and contesting in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global racket sports equipment market are:

Counter-Strike Table tennis

Nike

Authentic Brands Group

PowerAngle

Solinco Sports

PACIFIC Holding GmbH

Donnay

Maus Feres

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

BABOLAT VS S.A

Volkl Ski International

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global racket sports equipment market segmentation focuses on Product Type, End User, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type

Rackets

o Tennis

o Racquetball

o Squash

o Badminton

o Paddle tennis

Balls

Eyewares

Racket Bags

Accessories

Segmentation on the basis of End User

Men

Women

Kids

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Squash

Tennis

Badminton

Racquetball

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

