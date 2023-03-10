Metal Biocides Market Growth, Development and Opportunities in 2023-2031 | Troy Corporation, Samrat Industries, Dadia Chemical Industries

The “Metal Biocides Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Metal Biocides Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global metal biocides market size was US$ 3.6 billion in 2021. The global metal biocides market size is estimated to reach US$ 5.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Metal biocides are substances whose purpose is to eliminate, cause harmless, and prevent or control any harmful organisms like fungi, bacteria, algae, and other dangerous pathogens. Metals such as tellurium, magnesium, arsenic, copper, mercury, and gold are used as antifungal agents, antibacterial agents, disinfectants, insecticides, preservatives, and pesticides is done in various end-use sectors with paints and coatings, water treatment, textiles, medicine, and others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Metal biocides are utilized in different cosmetic products to destroy the skin of individuals that could carry algae, bacteria, insects, etc, which drives the overall market expansion.

As metal biocides eliminate harmful organisms like fungi, bacteria, algae, and other dangerous pathogens. Thus, the growing problems in exterior coatings will boost the global market growth.

The rise in awareness about hygiene and cleanliness has increased the need for personal care products where biocides like resorcinol, triacetin, and others, are usually seen in toothpaste, mouthwashes, deodorants, and shaving gels. Thus, this factor is forecast to drive market growth.

The presence of substitute products like isothiazolinone, alcohols, etc., in the market may have a negative impact on the overall market expansion.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted the overall market growth due to its reliance on beverages, paints and coatings, wood, and other industries. However, with the reopening of the market during post COVID-19 pandemic, the global market will gain its growth rates in the coming years.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2022-2030. This is due to the increasing need for metal biocides from different end-use industries like textiles, paints and coatings, beverages, and food. In addition, countries such as Australia and India are noticing a high growth in the building & construction industry where metal biocides are utilized to remove the increase of harmful pathogens in exterior paints & coats. Thus, these factors is likely to drive market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global metal biocides market are:

Evonik Industries

SIDDHARTH CHEMICALS

Troy Corporation

Samrat Industries

Dadia Chemical Industries

OTTO CHEMIE

KLK OLEO

BASF

Azelis

Pilot Chemical Corp

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global metal biocides market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Silver

Zinc

Copper

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Textile

Wood Preservation

Paints and Coatings

Food and Beverages

Medical

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

