Pant Type Adult Diaper Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2023-2031 | US$ 10.2 billion

The “Pant Type Adult Diaper Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Pant Type Adult Diaper Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global pant-type adult diaper market size was US$ 5.5 billion in 2021. The global pant-type adult diaper market size is estimated to reach US$ 10.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A pant-type adult diaper is an expendable item worn instead of undergarments to decrease leakage from urinary restraint in grown-ups. Fluffy pulp, non-woven fabrics, microfibre, and cotton, are utilized to produce adult diapers. The external covering of a grown-ups diaper is hydrophobic behavior. Adult diapers are without leakage owing to their inner packing of sodium polyacrylate, which is a polymer that grows considerably when it comes in contact with water. Adult diapers are crucial for people who have restricted mobility, incontinence, extreme diarrhea, or dementia.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The introduction of the latest and most advanced technologies such as temperature and sensors that detect movement etc, is anticipated to drive overall market growth.

Customers are looking for various solutions as they become more conscious of the environmental impacts of disposable diapers. Thus, these elements hinder the expansion of the global market.

The increasing hygiene consciousness among the customers drives the expansion of the overall market.

The increasing majority of urinary incontinence amongst the geriatric population, has grown, especially for products with improved retention abilities and fluid absorption drives the overall market growth.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a severe impact on the overall market growth due to disturbances in the supply chain across the globe. In addition, the impact of the pandemic on the economy and society has been noticed as a result of worldwide lockdowns, airline suspensions, travel restrictions, labor mobility restrictions, and most significantly a slowdown in the economy, which adversely influenced the stability of the economy. Due to COVID-19, several other problems faced by the overall market are shortage of labor, safety, crisis control and reaction, awareness, etc.

Regional Insights

Europe had the highest market share and is expected to grow during 2021-20130. This is attributed to increasing consciousness of urinary incontinence, particularly among senior clients. Users adore pant-style diapers due to their breathable waistband and flexibility, which decrease itching and skin rashes.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global pant-type adult diaper market are:

Unicharm Corporation

The Proctor and Gamble Company

Nippon Paper Industries

Medline Industries

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

First Quality Enterprises

Essity Aktiebolag

Daio Paper Corporation

Ontex BV

Kao Corporation

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global pant-type adult diaper market segmentation focuses on Type, Materials, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Disposable

Reusable

Segmentation on the basis of Material

Fluffy pulp

Cotton

Non-woven fabric

Segmentation on the basis of End User

Men

Unisex

Women

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

Drug Stores and Pharmacies

Online channels

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

