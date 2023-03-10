Microfluidic Devices Market to Witness Stunning Growth during the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | (CAGR) of 22.4%

The “Microfluidic Devices Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Microfluidic Devices Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global microfluidic device market size was US$ 21.7 billion in 2021. The global microfluidic device market size is estimated to reach US$ 133.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Microfluidic instruments manipulate the chemical and physical properties of gases and liquids at the microscopic scale. It offers various advantages over conventionally shaped systems. It permits the examination and usage of fewer volumes of chemicals, samples, and reagents, reducing the international costs of applications. They are commonly used in processes like isoelectric focusing, capillary electrophoresis, flow cytometry, immunoassays, sample injection in mass spectrometry, DNA analysis, PCR amplification, cell patterning, and separation and manipulation of cells.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in the majority of chronic and contagious diseases propels the overall market growth.

The rising geriatric population boosts the expansion of the overall market.

The rising interest of producers and developers in the manufacturing of microfluidic devices propels the expansion of the overall market.

The rise in research and development activity for improvements in microfluidic gadgets, new product launches, and product authorization propels the overall market growth.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has positive impact on the infectious disease diagnostic market as microfluidics machines are a research tool, which was used for the diagnosis of communicable diseases. Thus, this factor drives the overall market growth during the pandemic.

Regional Insights

North America recorded a significant share in the overall market growth in 2021 and is anticipated to lead the overall market during 2022-2030, due to the growth in product launches, well-settled healthcare infrastructure, and the existence of essential players.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to record substantial growth, due to an increase in healthcare costs, growth in healthcare infrastructure, and an increased population base.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global microfluidic device market are:

Nortis Inc

Nanostring

Agilent Technologies

Idex Corporation

Fortive Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Dolomite Microfluidics

Fluidigm Corporation

Lonza Group

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global microfluidic device market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product

Microfluidic-based Devices

Microfluidic Components

o Microfluidic Chips

o Flow & Pressure Sensors

o Flow & Pressure Controllers

o Microfluidic Valves

o Micropumps

o Microneedles

o Other Components

Segmentation on the basis of Application

In-vitro Diagnostics

o Clinical Diagnostics

o Point-of-care Testing

o Veterinary Diagnostics

Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research and Manufacturing

o Lab Analytics

o Microdispensing

o Micro reaction

Therapeutics

o Drug Delivery

o Wearable Devices

Segmentation on the basis of End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

