Automotive Flooring Market Size, Share, By Type, By Application, Regions, Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2023-2031

The “Automotive Flooring Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Automotive Flooring Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global automotive flooring market size was US$ 1.3 billion in 2021. The global automotive flooring market size is estimated to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Automotive flooring can also refer to mats and carpets that are created and used inside an automobile to protect the original surface from wear, dirt, rust, and more. The usage of automotive flooring not only increases the aesthetic charm of the interior of the automobile but also maintains its cleanliness. Automotive interiors are available in various designs and materials such as nylon, polypropylene, rubber, and polyurethane. They are also obtainable in various colors, shapes, and sizes.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The increase in awareness about vibration, noise, and harshness (NVH) and an upsurge in the need for environment-friendly materials are expected to drive the overall market expansion.

• Volatile costs of raw materials and an upsurge in resistance to the use of leather are anticipated to restrict the expansion of the global market

• The increase in the need for low-weight automotive materials to decrease vehicle pollution and the rise in demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the overall market expansion.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted the overall market growth. Governments across the world enforced rigid lockdowns and made social distancing compulsory. Therefore, many associations began work-from-home programs as a precautionary step. This directed to a sudden drop in international demand for traveling, which has influenced the global market However, the vaccination drive allowed the lowering of obstacles to economic activity, as well as domestic and global travel. As the lockdown was lifted, travel retrieved fast leading to an expansion in vehicle commutation, which is anticipated to drive the overall market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific recorded the highest market share of the global market. This attributed to growing automotive manufacturing in India, China, and South Korea, mixed with the increasing demand for improved passenger comfort and safety in cars.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global automotive flooring market are:

• Hayakawa Eastern Rubber

• Feltex Automotive

• Autotech Nonwovens

• IDEAL Automotive GmbH

• TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

• ACME Mills Company

• Auto Custom Carpet Inc

• LEAR CORPORATION

• Magna International

• Shanghai Shenda

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global automotive flooring market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, Material, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product

• Carpet

• Mats

Segmentation on the basis of Application

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

Segmentation on the basis of Material

• Rubber

• Polyurethane

• Polypropylene

• Nylon

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of Sales Channel

• Aftermarket

• OEM

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

