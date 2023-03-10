Data Center Market 2023 – Industry Trends, Regional Developments and Competitive Landscape Analysis Report 2031

The “Data Center Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Data Center Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global data center networking market size was US$ 19.8 billion in 2021. The global data center networking market size is estimated to reach US$ 55.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Data center networking is operating different types of infrastructure efficiently through various networking resources that are used simultaneously. It plays an important role in the processing and storage of data with the help of several networking resources. It is qualified of handling data distribution with increased bandwidth through servers, switches, and storage endpoints. This allows multiple networks to be connected and makes cloud computing possible.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The increasing need for high-speed data connection and the rising demand for cloud storage drive the overall market growth.

• The irregularities related to the data security regulatory landscape may hamper the growth of the overall market growth.

• The increase in the construction of new data centers and replacement of existing technologies and the decrease in prices of semiconductor elements are also anticipated to drive the overall market growth.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has considerably influenced the global market. It led to the total shutdown of production and manufacturing around the world. The overall economy was severely influenced by the pandemic, which also caused hindrances for multiple industries and businesses worldwide. Also, the increase of advanced technologies, for example, big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and AI have increased the demand for storage volume.

Regional Insights

North America lead the market in 2021, due to the extremely high need from businesses for real-time user contact, on-demand services, and effective storage management.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to display the highest growth from 2022 to 2030, due to the increase in the importance of IoT-powered devices, smart technologies, Industry 4.0, 5G, Big Data, and cloud computing in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global data center networking market are:

• Edge Micro

• Console Connect

• Pluribus Networks

• VMware

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Juniper Networks

• Intel

• Lenovo Group

• Dell Technologies

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global data center networking market segmentation focuses on Components, End Users, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Component

• Solution

o Ethernet Switches

o Routers

o Servers

o Application Delivery Controllers

o Others

• Service

o Professional

o Managed

Segmentation on the basis of End User

• Healthcare

• IT and telecom

• Retail

• BFSI

• Public sector and utilities

• Energy

• Manufacturing

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

