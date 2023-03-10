Forensic Technology Market Analysis, Growth Rate, Key Companies Profiled and New Trend Analysis Forecast to 2023-2031

The “Forensic Technology Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Forensic Technology Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global forensic technology market size was US$ 15.2 billion in 2021. The global forensic technology market size is estimated to reach US$ 39.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Forensic technologies are utilized to process evidence and samples for criminal prosecutions and inquiries. Different technologies are used in various areas of forensic science like alternative light photography, DNA fingerprinting, scanning electron microscopy, facial reconstruction, and LA-ICP-MS to perform investigations and study the proof. These technologies offer dependable and effective outcomes for decoding different types of matters like disaster victim identification, missing person investigation, paternity testing, etc.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The rise in crime rates and the increase of improved technologies to solve criminal cases drive the overall market growth.

• Mounting pressure to clear previous cases on the judicial system and outsourcing of case results by the government of different countries propel the overall market growth.

• The lack of accuracy of these technologies hinders the overall expansion of the global market.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a severe impact on overall market growth. The pandemic had led to the lockdown in various countries around the globe, and individuals were locked in their houses, which results in a drop in criminal cases around the globe. In addition, most of the inquiries on criminal cases were either delayed or postponed because of the strict social distancing limitations implemented by the government during COVID-19.

Regional Insights

North America recorded the highest market size in 2020 and is anticipated to lead during 2022-2030, due to the existence of primary players for creating proper judicial infrastructure and the rise in criminal cases and investigations on these cases in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global forensic technology market are:

• Ultra-Electronics Forensic Technology

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Morphotrust USA

• NMS Labs

• Eurofins Medigenomix Forensik GmbH

• LGC Limited

• Electronics Holdings

• Belkasoft

• Agilent Technologies

• 3M COMPANY

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global forensic technology market segmentation focuses on Type and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

• Products

• Services

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

