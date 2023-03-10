Home Automation and Controls Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2031

The “Home Automation and Controls Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Home Automation and Controls Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global home automation and control market size was US$ 52.9 billion in 2021. The global home automation and control market size is estimated to reach US$ 152.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Home automation system directs electronic and automatic control of household activity, features, and instruments. This system discovers applications in air conditioning, ventilation, heating, lighting, and security and access control.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The rise in the need for smart home lighting systems and control of a secure and safe environment with improved user comfort in different sectors drive the overall market growth.

• The increase in the deployment of home automation appliances, the high adoption of wireless technologies, and government goals toward the construction of smart homes propel the overall market growth.

• Lack of interoperability between home management systems may restrict the expansion of the global market.

• The increase in the importance of IoT technology in home automation is anticipated to drive overall market growth.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had considerably affected the overall market growth, due to the effect on key players working in the supply chain. The market was severely hit by multiple barriers during COVID-19, such as delay or cancelation of projects and lack of qualified workforce availability owing to partial or whole lockdowns, worldwide. Producers of home automation and management declared a loss in sales income during the lockdown stage of 2020.

Regional Insights

North America is anticipated to dominate the market growth from 2022 to 2030. The area’s tendency towards progressive technologies like AI and the internet of things along with increased disposable income boosts the need for smart technologies. The presence of different startups like Sense, Boca Raton, and CUJO AI among others are driving the overall market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global home automation and control market are:

• SIEMENS AG

• LEVITON MANUFACTURING

• LEGRAND GROUP

• Johnson Controls International

• Honeywell International

• CONTROL4 CORPORATION

• AMX LLC

• 2gig technologies

• ABB Ltd

• ADT Inc

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global home automation and control market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

• Mainstream Home Automation System

• Managed Home Automation System

• Home Automation System

Segmentation on the basis of Technology

• Powerline Home Automation Systems

• Computing Network Home Automation Systems

• Wired Home Automation Systems

• Wireless Home Automation Systems

Segmentation on the basis of Application

• Entertainment

• Safety and Security

• Lighting

• HVAC

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

