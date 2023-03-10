Insomnia Market Size, Share, Business Growth, Global Trend, Key Findings, Prominent Players and Forecast 2031

The “Insomnia Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Insomnia Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global insomnia market size was US$ 4.3 billion in 2021. The global insomnia market size is estimated to reach US$ 6.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Insomnia is a popular sleep ailment that can make it difficult to fall asleep, remain asleep, or rise too early and sleep back. The common reasons for insomnia contain inconsistent sleep schedules, stress, mental health disorders, inadequate sleeping habits like physical sickness and pain, anxiety, and depression, specific sleep disorders and medications, and neurological problems.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The growth in the majority of various types of sleep disturbances, like parasomnias and insomnia, and a rise in mental depression, and other painful diseases propel the overall market growth.

• The rise in mental depression around the world population drives the expansion of the global market.

• The rise in the majority of chronic diseases, like cancer, propels the overall market growth.

• The advanced software has observed an impact on diagnosis and support in the sleep of users. Hence, the convenient availability of such advanced software and machines drives the overall market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a positive influence on overall market growth. The pandemic resulted in job losses for several workers as industries were not functioning adequately, which contributed to an increase in stress among individuals. Also, fear of the pandemic led to depression in some individuals worldwide. Thus, a rise in stress, and depression related to COVID-19, increases the need for insomnia drugs and propels the overall market growth.

Regional Insights

North America recorded the highest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to lead the global market in 2022 to 2030, due to an increase in the majority of insomnia, a high incidence of work-related stress, and proper healthcare infrastructure, like the existence of insomnia centers in the region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to a rise in the geriatric population, a high population base, and odd-time work shifts.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global insomnia market are:

• Zydus Cadila

• VIATRIS

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals

• Takeda Pharmaceutical

• Sanofi

• MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES



• Pfizer

• CURRAX PHARMACEUTICALS

• EISAI

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global insomnia market segmentation focuses on Therapy Type and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Therapy Type

• Pharmacological Therapy

• Non-pharmacological Therapy

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

