Weathering Steel Market Statistics and Industry Analysis Detailed in Latest Research Study and Analysis Report 2023-2031

The global weathering steel market size was US$ 1011.0 million in 2021. The global weathering steel market size is estimated to reach US$ 1890.0 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Weathering steel is a combination of low-carbon steels that contain other alloying components combined with iron and carbon atoms. These alloying components give weathering steel suitable power and more corrosion resistance than standard low-carbon steel grades.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increase in the industrial infrastructure schemes in various growing countries is a primary factor propelling the overall market growth.

The recovering building sector is leading to an increase in the need for non-residential infrastructures, which drives the overall market growth.

Changes in the cost of raw items for the production of weathering steel hinder the expansion of the global market.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted the overall market growth, as the manufacturing, construction, tourism, and hotel, and industries were primarily impacted. Manufacturing activities were delayed or banned. Transportation and construction activities were hindered along with their supply chains, at the international level thus, limiting the expansion of the global market. However, industries are slowly restarting their regular production and services which helped the overall market to rebound by end of 2021.

Regional Insights

Europe had the highest revenue share in 2021 as the product is appropriate for European conditions. The region is dominated by Germany, in which about 190 infrastructure projects are ongoing with an acquisition. Highway widening projects are expected to drive product and thus propel the overall market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global weathering steel market are:

Wuhan Iron and Steel Group

Voestalpine AG

TimkenSteel Corporation

TERNIUM S.A

Steel Dynamics

Hebei Iron and Steel Group

Baosteel

Bluescope Steel Limited

United States Steel Corporation

Arcelor Mittal

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global webtoons market segmentation focuses on Type, Product, End User, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Corten-B

Corten-A

Segmentation on the basis of Product

Plates

Bars

Sheets

Segmentation on the basis of End User

Industrial

Construction

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Rest of South America

