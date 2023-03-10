Biphenyl Market 2023 – Growth Opportunities, Top Companies and Trends by Forecast to 2031

The “Biphenyl Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Biphenyl Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global biphenyl market size was US$ 1.2 billion in 2021. The global biphenyl market size is estimated to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Biphenyl is a colorless and clear organic compound that has antifungal and antimicrobial properties. It is majorly utilized as a heat transfer medium in the organic synthesis of various organic chemicals. Furthermore, it acts as a perfect dye carrier in the textile sector, which helps penetrate distributed dyes into the polyester polymers and thus improves the widespread quality of the fabric.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

Busy lifestyle schedules, and changing consumer need habits have increased the demand for sealed food items where biphenyl is majorly used to prevent fungal development on sealed food items. Thus, propelling the growth of the global market.

The population growth, associated with fast urbanization has increased in need for different consumer goods where biphenyl is more used as a vital chemical intermediator in the development process. This may drive the growth of the global market.

Biphenyl is majorly used to aid many health-related ailments such as diabetic nephropathy, hypertension, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, prostate cancer, Alzheimers disease, etc. This is anticipated to propel the growth of the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 negatively impacted the global market’s growth due to its reliance on chemicals, beverages and foods, polymers, textiles, agriculture, and different sectors. Furthermore, about 60 percent of manufacturing sectors were not damaged by COVID-19, while other sectors like food and beverages and pharmaceuticals have been marginally impacted owing to high demand. This has noticed a downfall in the global markets demand, due to its use in different manufacturing and other end-use industries.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and recorded the highest global market share in 2021. This is due to the increasing need for biphenyl from different end-use sectors like agriculture, textile, chemical manufacturing, food & beverage, and others, which, in turn, drive the biphenyl developers to grow their production abilities. Also, rise in agricultural exports where biphenyl is used as a fungicide to fight against the development of pathogens.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global biphenyl market are:

TCI America

Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Springchem New Material Technology Co.

Oakwood Products

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd

JIANGSU ZHONGNENG CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.

Henan Tianfu Chemical Co.

MainChem

Merck kGaA

Eastman Chemical Company

Daken Chemical Limited

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global biphenyl market segmentation focuses on Source, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Source

Natural Gas

Crude Oil

Coal Tar

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Dye Carrier

Food and Beverages

Chemical Intermediates

Pharmaceuticals Solvent

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Client Focus Area in this Report :

