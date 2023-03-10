Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Share, Size, Regional Segmentation, Opportunities, Top Countries Data, and Forecast 2023-2031

The “Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global anti-blue ray myopia lenses market size was US$ 2.2 billion in 2021. The global anti-blue ray myopia lens market size is estimated to reach US$ 4.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Anti-blue ray myopia lenses are becoming very prevalent. These lenses help in reducing eye strain and save the eyes from dangerous blue radiation. Some of the advantages of utilizing anti-blue ray myopia lenses are that they reduce the chances of macular and migraines degeneration.

Elements Contributing to the Growth of the Global Market

The growing urge of individuals to buy high-quality things for their eye protection drives the growth of the global market.

Some chemicals utilized in the lens manufacturing method, anti-blue ray lenses are found to turn yellow with time, which hinders the growth of the global market.

The increase in living standards and fashion consciousness is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market.

Effect of COVID-19

COVID-19 impacted positively on the growth of the global market. During the lockdown enacted by the government to stop the spread of the pandemic, most people spent more time on their computers, digital screens, and mobile devices. Individuals were in front of blue light for an extended duration of time, which negatively affected the eye health of most people, thus growing the need for anti-blue ray lenses.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific had the highest growth of the global market in 2021 and is anticipated to hold the position during the forecast period. This is due to the growing urge of individuals to buy high-quality things for their eye protection and the increase in living standards and fashion consciousness, which is more popular among teenagers in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global anti-blue ray myopia lenses market are:

Shanghai Conant Optics Co. Ltd.

Mingyue Glasses Co. Ltd.

Shamir Optical Industry Ltd.

Chemiglas Corp.

Nikon

Zeiss Group

Seiko Optical Products Inc

Rodenstock GmbH

Essilor

Hoya Group

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global anti-blue ray myopia lenses market segmentation focuses on Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Trifocal

Single

Bifocal

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

E-Commerce Platforms

Retail Stores

Hospital and Clinics

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Client Focus Area in this Report :

