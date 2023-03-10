Autonomous Aircraft Market Size, Industry Revenue, Growth Insights, Top Players, Recent Developments, and Forecast 2023-2031

The “Autonomous Aircraft Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Autonomous Aircraft Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global autonomous aircraft market size was US$ 6.2 billion in 2021. The global autonomous aircraft market size is estimated to reach US$ 30.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An autonomous aircraft is an upgraded aircraft that can fly using automated control systems without human pilot intervention in the cockpit. This grade of autonomy needs implanted software, sensors, and artificial intelligence systems that constantly sense difficult conditions, prepare a secure way of motion and perform those actions. Presently, several independent airplanes are unmanned aerial vehicles used as drones for delivery vehicles, military operations, space exploration, agriculture, emergency rescue, and film production.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The rise in autonomy to decrease human errors, the increase in the adoption of the automatic cargo plane, and the growth in the adoption of AI in autonomous aircraft propel the growth of the global market.

The rise in security problems and cyber threats and lack of standard infrastructure for complex design and operation and increased initial acquisition are the factors anticipated to hinder the growth of the global market.

Bold government initiatives and support and an increase in the need for enhanced surveillance are anticipated to drive the growth of the global market.

Impact of COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 impacted negatively on the growth of the global market. Governments of various areas have declared a complete lockdown and interim closure of industries, which had severely impacted all-around sales and production. It also resulted in travel restrictions, flight cancellations, and quarantines, which directed to a huge reduction in logistics activities and supply chains across the globe. Furthermore, the aviation industry is facing financial failures in the maintenance of airports and airlines without any rise in revenue. Thus, hindering the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America had the highest market share in the global market, due to the increased number of procurements of tactical autonomous UAVs in the region. Also, different expansions in the region, in terms of autonomous aircraft, may direct the region to become the fastest-growing area. Presently, the US is concentrating on the growth of autonomous aircraft. The US hit a roadblock in the use of such aircraft for commercial purposes, owing to governmental restrictions, but the growing scale of autonomous aircraft expansion may direct its growth in the future.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global autonomous aircraft market are:

Karem Aircraft Inc.

Joby Aviation

Volocopter GmbH

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Kitty Hawk

Raytheon

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Airbus

Aeronautics

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global autonomous aircraft market segmentation focuses on Aircraft Size, Maximum Take-off Weight, Application, End User, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Aircraft Size

Wide Body

Narrow Body

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Maximum Take-off Weight

Less Than 2500 Kg

More Than 2500 Kg

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Civil & Commercial

Military & Defence

Others

Segmentation on the basis of End User

Passenger

Cargo & Industrial

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

