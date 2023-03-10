Taiwan sets Jan 13, 2024 for presidential, legislative elections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s next president, vice president, and 113 members of the Legislative Yuan will be elected on Jan. 13, 2024, the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced Friday (March 10).

The stages leading up to the election were also described in detail on the CEC website, with the candidates asked to apply for registration from Nov. 20-24, and the official slate of approved candidates to be announced before Dec. 5. Televised debates will be scheduled between Dec. 16 and Jan. 12.

The lawmakers will be sworn in on Feb. 1, while the new president and vice president take office for a four-year term on May 20, 2024.

No major political party has selected its candidate yet, though Vice President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairman Lai Ching-te (賴清德), New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the Kuomintang (KMT), and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) are widely tipped as frontrunners.

The role of Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) was still unclear, as he expressed the wish to rejoin the KMT, though observers did not exclude an independent bid or becoming Ko’s running mate.