Xi Jinping cements 3rd term as China chairman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's National People’s Congress (NPC) on Friday (March 10) formally approved Xi Jinping's (習近平) unprecedented third term as the country's head of state.

At the third plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC, 2,952 members voted unanimously for Xi to take his third term as leader of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, according to China's state-run Xinhua. Staff members reportedly took over an hour to cast their ballots.

When it was announced that members had voted for Xi's third term without any opposing votes or abstentions, the cadres clapped their hands in unison and Xi bowed to those both in front of and behind him. He then shook hands with Li Zhanshu (栗戰書) and Li Qiang (李強), before applauding himself.

The carefully orchestrated event then featured People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops marching into the main hall and onto the stage carrying a thick, red copy of the "Constitution of the People's Republic of China." The audience then stood at attention as a PLA band played the national anthem.

Next, Xi took to the main podium, raised his right fist, and placed his left hand on the constitution and took his oath of office. After completing his oath, the crowd erupted with thunderous applause.

China now faces uncharted territory as Xi is the first leader to take a third term as chairman since communist forces seized Beijing in 1949. This additional term was made possible after Xi pressured the NPC into eliminating the limit on five-year terms in 2018.