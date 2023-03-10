Taiwan could thwart China's attempt to blockade nation in regional conflict

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A high-ranking Taiwan military official said Taiwan could wreak havoc on Chinese military ships if Beijing attempts to launch a blockade of the nation in a regional conflict.

Taiwan’s dense air defense and anti-ship missile systems are enough to cause serious damage to Chinese forces, Liberty Times cited the official as saying. He pointed out that Taiwan’s Navy would launch heavy torpedoes from submarines, anti-ship missiles from ships, and use land-based, extended-range anti-ship missiles in a saturation attack on Chinese targets, the official said.

This kind of tactic, which involves strikes from different directions and locations, is meant to catch the enemy by surprise, they said. The official pointed out that Taiwan has simulated offensive and defensive scenarios and live-fire tests based on different situations during Han Kuang exercises over the years.

Taiwan must rely on its own to break through or possibly eliminate a Chinese blockade and attack operations of the Chinese army, the official said, but it is best to have military support from partner countries such as the U.S. and Japan.

However, the official stressed that Taiwan must not completely depend on friendly forces for national security.

The official added the military is now mass-producing Chien Hsiang anti-radiation loitering munitions and has a number of coastal Harpoon anti-ship missile systems and medium and long-range missiles bought from the U.S., which greatly improve Taiwan’s ability to sink Chinese ships.