Lend-lease weapons act for defending Taiwan introduced in US Congress

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislation was introduced into the U.S. House and Senate this week calling for Washington to implement a lend-lease weapons program for the defense of Taiwan.

In the Senate, the legislation was introduced by senators Rick Scott of Florida, who recently introduced other pro-Taiwan legislation, and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, who visited Taiwan in August 2022. In the House, companion legislation for the lend-lease program was introduced by Michelle Steele of California.

The bill, named as the “Taiwan Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2023,” takes its name and inspiration from the Lend-Lease Act of 1941, signed into law by Franklin Roosevelt during World War II. The 1941 bill authorized the gift of food, fuel, weapons, and other materials to allied nations, on the basis that such provisions were vitally necessary for the defense of the U.S. during wartime.

In a similar form, the 2023 bill calls for material support to be lent or leased to Taiwan, with a focus on articles essential for Taiwan’s national defense. The bill also calls for Congress to conduct a survey of Taiwan’s defense needs and expedite procedures to ensure the rapid supply of weapons and other materials.

Members of Congress were quoted in a press release explaining the importance of the new legislation.

“Taiwan must have the capacity to defend itself against an invasion from Communist China. The brave Taiwanese people are a shining example of democracy in the Indo-Pacific — a stark contrast to Xi Jinping’s tyrannical regime that commits gross human rights abuses. I’m proud to join my colleagues on this good bill to strengthen Taiwanese forces and continue to show that we refuse to bow to Xi’s aggression,” said Senator Scott.

Steel said, “There is no doubt that the CCP is the greatest threat to global stability and America’s national security.” The legislation “will send an unmistakable message to the CCP that the United States stands with our allies and is prepared to arm Taiwan with the tools it needs to defend itself from a CCP attack. The time to put an end to a CCP invasion is before it begins,” she said.

The full text of the Taiwan Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2023 can be viewed here.