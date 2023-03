TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (March 10) announced 8,913 new local COVID cases, a 34% decrease from the same day last week.

There were 185 imported cases and 54 deaths recorded the same day.

The center at Thursday's press briefing said that mild COVID cases would be exempt from quarantine and reporting from March 20. Those who tested positive will instead follow a "0+n" formula for their self-health monitoring period.