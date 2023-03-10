U.S. Conjugate Vaccine Market Is Poised To Touch Significant Value By 2030 Scrutinized In New Research

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the U.S. Conjugate Vaccine Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the U.S. Conjugate Vaccine Market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Key Companies Covered in the U.S. Conjugate Vaccine Market Research are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur and other key market players.

The Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. The U.S. is one of the prominent markets for conjugate vaccines.

Scheduled vaccination of conjugate vaccines has eradicated health disparities and consequently, the rate of incidence of diseases in the U.S. have been lower. Native Alaskan/American Indian and African-American children had much higher rates of invasive pneumococcal diseases than white children in the U.S. Vaccination has wiped out these health disparities, and the incidence of these diseases is now relatively low across all groups.

Market Segmentation:

o Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal and others. The highest penetration among paediatrics is that of DTP vaccines.

o Based on end user, the market is segmented into pediatric and adult.

Key growth factors:

The U.S. is projected to be one of the most significant markets for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period, due to a rise in demand for pneumococcal, meningococcal vaccines, and other conjugate vaccines. Increased diagnosis and treatments would fuel the conjugate vaccines market. Recommended vaccines and dosages are updated on a regular basis to comply with prevalent serogroups of infectious agents. For example, the CDC has its own immunization schedule for U.S. citizens. This has increased the effectiveness of administered vaccines, which thereby boosts the demand for the product, leading to increase in market sales. Growing initiatives by HHS to reduce infectious diseases by increasing immunization rates and immunization recommendations will fuel the growth of the market. For instance, the Healthy People 2020 aims for immunization to prevent and treat infectious diseases.

