Japan Conjugate Vaccine Market Actual Need Outlook and Supportive Judgment

Key Companies Covered in the Japan Conjugate Vaccine Market Research are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur and other key market players.

Conjugate Vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protects against invasive diseases. Japan is one of the most prominent markets of conjugate vaccines.

Japan, at 84 years, has one of the highest life expectancies in the world. Currently, both PPSV23 and PCV13 are available for the elderly for the prevention of Streptococcus pneumoniae -related diseases. Despite these two vaccines being made available for the elderly, the national immunization program launched for these aged 65 and older as on October 1, 2014, only subsidized PPSV23. Japan has frequently reported low incidence of Meningococcal disease, and therefore the disease is not considered a high health care priority.

Market Segmentation:

Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into:

o Pneumococcal

o Haemophilus influenza type b

o Diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis

o Meningococcal

o Others

Based on end user, the market is segmented into:

o Paediatric

o Adult

Key growth factors:

Japan is projected to be a stable market for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing geriatric population, rise in consumer awareness, growing disposable income and healthcare expenditure and modernization of healthcare infrastructure will drive the Japan market for conjugate vaccines. Japan, with the highest life expectancy out of all other countries in the world, has its old population creating demand for adult conjugate vaccines.

