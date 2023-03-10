China Conjugate Vaccine Market 2023 | Detailed Report and analysis : GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the China Conjugate Vaccine Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the China Conjugate Vaccine Market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Key Companies Covered in the China Conjugate Vaccine Market Research are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur and other key market players.

Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. China is one of the prominent markets with a significant growth rate for conjugate vaccines.

All Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) vaccines (including tuberculosis, polio, measles, and diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP), hepatitis A and B, meningococcal, Japanese encephalitis, rubella and mumps) in China are free and mandatory for school admissions. Immunization clinics in China also offer non-EPI vaccines to children but for a fee (and are not covered by insurance programs), including influenza, varicella, Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib), rotavirus, and pneumococcal vaccines, among others.

Market Segmentation:

By disease indication, the market is segmented into:

o Pneumococcal

o Haemophilus influenza type B

o Diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis

o Meningococcal

o Others

By end user, the market is segmented into:

o Paediatric

o Adult

Key growth factors:

China is projected to be a significant market for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing geriatric population, rise in consumer awareness, growing disposable income and healthcare expenditure, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and a growing medical tourism industry will drive the growth of the conjugated vaccines market in China. According to the United Nations, China is ageing more rapidly than almost any country in recent history. This acts as a key driver for adult vaccines, owing to more demand by the geriatric population. Since the toll of pneumococcal disease in China is enormous, pneumococcal vaccination could improve children’s health and save lives and is therefore a prime selection for inclusion in the EPI schedule.

