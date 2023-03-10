North America Surgical Staplers Market Is Likely To Witness Exponential Growth By 2030 | Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Covidien (Medtronic)

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the North America Surgical Staplers Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the North America Surgical Staplers Market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Studies of the market dynamics, market segmentation, supply chain & industry demand, challenges, as well as threats, and the competitive landscape, are also important aspects of this report’s research. Regional segmentation and geographic dominance make up the bulk of the research work.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the market.

The North America surgical staplers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% leading to a revenue of USD 2.37 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the North America Surgical Staplers Market Research are Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Covidien (Medtronic), 3M, B.Braun, Dextera Surgical, Intuitive Surgical and other key market players.

Surgical stapling is a technological advancement in medical wound closure methods and is often used as an alternative to traditional methods like suturing. The use of surgical staplers not only expedites the closure procedure but also minimises post procedural complexities like bleeding, and reduces hospital stays, etc.

The rapid increase in the number of diseases like obesity, cardiovascular problems, and cancer, in North America are contributing to the rise in the number of surgeries of open as well as minimally invasive type. Ongoing research and development of new technologies and innovations in the medical devices market of the region, are raising the demand for surgical staplers.

United States is likely to be witnessing an increasing demand for branded, generic drugs and medical devices from 2016 onwards as the number of insured individuals continues to grow under ACA and Medicaid. Between September 2013 and February 2015, 16.9 million Americans became newly insured. Under such coverages, people are expected to opt for surgeries, which without insurances will be expensive. This is expected to raise the demand for surgical staplers in the region.

Reusable surgical staplers are gaining traction in the region from the fact that regulatory bodies like the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and others have stringent guidelines on monitoring and regulating the amount of medical waste that is created. Reusable surgical staplers are expected to be increasingly preferred by the hospitals in the region as it can be categorised under the green products that have a reduced impact on the environment compared to single-use disposable surgical stapling devices.

The North America surgical staplers market is segmented by product into manual and powered surgical staplers and by type into reusable and disposable Surgical Staplers. Powered surgical staplers dominated the market share in 2017 and the reusable surgical is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The North America surgical staplers market is further segmented based on its applications- abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries. In 2017, the general surgeries segment held the biggest share of the market.

Key growth factors:

o The percentage of the total population of North America aged 65 and above will rise from 15% in 2015 to 21% by 2030. The growing population of the elderly, coupled with their specific age-related diseases, are expected to drive the surgical staplers market.

o Public healthcare expenditure as a percentage of GDP has increased manifold in the U.S. in the last two decades (from 5.9% in 1995 to 8.5% in 2014) resulting in increased use of improved and superior medical equipment and technologies. Further growth is expected to raise the demands for advanced medical instruments like surgical staplers.

Threats and key players:

o According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the use of surgical staplers results in 8,000 to 9,000 reported complications every year in the United States, with many resulting in injuries or death due to failure or misfire of staples, and due to staples that do not form properly. This is a major challenge for the adoption of surgical staplers in the region.

o The stringent procedure for all medical devices to get approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to be made available in the U.S. market is a hindrance to the growth of the market as this process can take years for the companies to be a part of an FDA trial for their equipment.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

