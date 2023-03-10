Latin America Surgical Staplers Market Report | Market Demand, Scope, Overview and Top Key Players are – Covidien (Medtronic), Ethicon

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the Latin America Surgical Staplers Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the Latin America Surgical Staplers Market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Studies of the market dynamics, market segmentation, supply chain & industry demand, challenges, as well as threats, and the competitive landscape, are also important aspects of this report’s research. Regional segmentation and geographic dominance make up the bulk of the research work.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the market.

The Latin America Surgical Staplers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.70%, leading to a revenue of USD 0.21 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Latin America Surgical Staplers Market Research are Covidien (Medtronic), Ethicon, Grena, B.Braun, Dextera Surgical, Intuitive Surgical and other key market players.

Surgical stapling is a technological advancement in medical wound closure methods and is often used as an alternative to traditional methods like suturing. The use of surgical staplers not only expedites the closure procedure but also minimises post procedural complexities like bleeding, and reduces hospital stays, etc.

Most countries in Latin America are experiencing epidemiologic and nutrition transitions. The epidemiologic transition is characterised by a shift from highly infectious diseases and mortality to increase of non-communicable diseases. The nutrition transition is due to a shift from high prevalence of malnutrition to predominance of diet-related non-communicable diseases like obesity. Obesity increases the probability of having heart problems due to rise in cholesterol level, etc., thereby raising the possibility of requiring cardiac surgeries as well as bariatric surgeries for stomach fat reduction. The ageing of Mexico’s population and an increase in chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes (at 56 percent and 219 percent, respectively, between 1980 and 2011), are driving up demand for surgeries in Latin America. Also, there is a surge in health insurance penetration in the region of late. In 2016, AON announced a deal to acquire Admix to build its position in the growing private health insurance market in Latin America. All these factors are driving the growth of the surgical staplers market in the region.

The Latin America surgical staplers market is segmented by product into manual and powered surgical staplers and by type into reusable and disposable surgical staplers. The manual surgical staplers dominated the market share in 2017 while the reusable surgical is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The Latin America surgical staplers market is further segmented based on its applications – abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries. In 2017, the general surgeries segment held the biggest share of the market.

Key growth factors:

o With increased globalisation, life expectancy is higher in Latin America, and with that, the burden of non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and obesity has increased as well. Also, ageing of the overall population in Latin America will give rise to age-related problems like weak bones, heart problems, etc. These factors will lead to an increase in the number of surgeries in the region.

o Additionally, from 2017, the region was expected to have resume economic growth after a period of recession. Per capita income is expected to grow at a modest growth rate. This is expected to aid the growth of the healthcare sector and boost the adoption of surgical staplers.

Threats and key players:

o Latin American countries maintain high tariffs on some medical products, creating complications for medical devices exporters from other regions. This might challenge the import and use of surgical staplers manufactured by big U.S. companies like Ethicon.

o Due to the country’s high unemployment rate, many beneficiaries opted out of the private health insurance sector in between 2014 to 2016 to eliminate the payment of premium. Also, to cut down on expenses, companies in Brazil are continuously replacing their employees’ health insurance plans with cheaper coverage plans. This might lead people to opt for less number of surgeries, and that would hinder the adoption surgical staplers.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

