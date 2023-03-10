Europe Surgical Staplers Market Report 2023 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecasts Till 2030

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the Europe Surgical Staplers Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the Europe Surgical Staplers Market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The Europe surgical staplers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.10%, leading to a revenue of USD 2.13 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Surgical Staplers Market Research are Covidien (Medtronic), Ethicon, Grena, B.Braun, Dextera Surgical, Intuitive Surgical and other key market players.

Surgical stapling is a technological advancement in medical wound closure methods and is often used as a replacement for traditional methods like suturing. The use of surgical staplers not only expedites the closure procedure but also minimises post procedural complexities like bleeding, and reduces hospital stays, etc.

Minimally invasive surgeries have a high rate of growth in the region in terms of patient acceptance. Currently, the baby boomers’ generation belongs to the age group of 40-50, and this group forms a sizeable portion of the population in Europe. This generation is well informed about the technological developments in the field of healthcare, resulting in the robust acceptance of newer technologies like that of minimally invasive surgeries and, thereby creating a direct demand for surgical staplers in the region. Additionally, countries like France, UK, Spain and Italy are expected to show good growth rates of adoption of such staplers due to a conducive growth environment contributed by government support on healthcare and greater awareness in the surgeon community.

The gradual ageing of the European population more than 17.5% percent is aged 65 or older– is expected to increase demand for the treatment of conditions related to old age and result in a hike in need for elderly care in successive years. Governments will continue to play the most prominent role in healthcare provisioning and spending. The revenues from surgical staplers that are used in geriatric population-specific procedures like cardiac surgeries, orthopaedic surgeries are expected to have a higher growth rate.

The Europe surgical staplers market is segmented by product into manual and powered surgical staplers and by type into reusable and disposable surgical staplers. The powered surgical staplers dominated the market share in 2017 while the reusable surgical stapler is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The Europe surgical staplers market is further segmented based on its applications – abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries. In 2017, the abdominal surgeries segment held the biggest share of the market.

Key growth factors:

More than 75% of spending on health care is publicly financed on an average in EU countries, and out-of-pocket payments account for 15% of the total healthcare spending. Most people are covered by healthcare insurance (European Health Insurance Card) financed by the government. Thus, opting for critical surgeries of high cost is not a problem. This drives forward the surgical staplers market in the region. Additionally, the share of the population aged 65 years and above is increasing in Europe and the population above the age of 60 is expected to grow from 18% at present to 30% by 2060, leading to rise in age-related surgeries like orthopaedic and cardiac, giving a boost to the surgical staplers market.

Threats and key players:

o Medical Tourism has increased a lot in recent years where patients from Europe visit developing countries like India to seek low-cost medical surgeries. This may lead to drop in the number of surgeries in Europe and hinder the growth of surgical staplers market in Europe.

o Also, political turmoil such as Brexit and Eurozone crises are hindering the growth of the surgical staplers market and the companies often want to relocate to more politically stable regions.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

