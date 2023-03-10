EU5 Surgical Staplers Market | Key players operating in the market include Covidien, Ethicon, Stapleline

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the EU5 Surgical Staplers Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the EU5 Surgical Staplers Market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Studies of the market dynamics, market segmentation, supply chain & industry demand, challenges, as well as threats, and the competitive landscape, are also important aspects of this report’s research. Regional segmentation and geographic dominance make up the bulk of the research work.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the market.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/eu5-surgical-staplers-market/QI042

The EU5 surgical staplers market is expected to grow at a high CAGR through the forecast period.

Key Companies Covered in the EU5 Surgical Staplers Market Research are Covidien, Ethicon, Stapleline, B. Braun, Grena, Purple Surgical and other key market players.

Surgical stapling is a technological advancement in medical wound closure methods and is often used as an alternative to traditional methods like suturing. The use of surgical staplers not only expedites the closure procedure but also minimises post procedural complexities like bleeding, and reduces hospital stays. Surgical stapling is widely used in the EU5 for various types of surgical procedures.

The rapid increase of a number of diseases like obesity, cardiovascular problems, and cancers, in the EU5, is contributing to the rise in the number of surgeries of the open as well as minimally invasive type. These are influential factors that contribute to the growth of the market in these countries.

France, Spain and Italy are expected to show the maximum growth rates with regard to the adoption of surgical staplers due to a conducive growth environment, contributed by government support for healthcare and greater awareness among the surgeons.

Big surgical stapler manufacturing companies like Stapleline, B. Braun, Grena, Purple Surgical, etc., are present in the EU5 countries, and these companies invest heavily in developing advanced surgical staplers, thereby strengthening the surgical staplers market in the region.

o The EU5 surgical staplers market is segmented by product into manual and powered surgical staplers and by type into reusable and disposable surgical staplers. Powered surgical staplers dominated the market share in 2017, and the reusable surgical stapler segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period (2018-2023).

o The EU5 surgical staplers market is further segmented based on its applications – abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/eu5-surgical-staplers-market/QI042

Key growth factors:

o The percentage of the population aged 65 and above has grown substantially in the last 20 years in the EU5 countries, and the elderly are expected to need health care and surgeries more frequently as they develop chronic, mainly cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. The incidence of cancer also rises with age. This is expected to provide a boost to the surgical staplers market in the countries as the number of surgeries will increase.

o Given the high purchasing power and affordability of the people in these countries, EU5 as a whole presents a robust target market for surgical staplers. Per capita healthcare spending in Germany is at USD 5,006 (WHO, 2013) and in the U.K. is at USD 3,598 (WHO, 2013) – thereby making adoption of surgical staplers for surgeries not a very challenging affair for people. To club with it, much of the spending on healthcare is publicly financed in the EU5, and out-of-pocket payments account for a very small portion of the total healthcare spending. Thus, opting for critical surgeries of high cost is not a problem. This would drive the surgical staplers market forward.

Threats and key players:

o The European Parliament published the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) in 2017 which applies to the EU5 countries. This may cause prominent changes to the regulatory obligations of legal manufacturers, importers and distributors involved in the medical devices distribution chain and it might temporarily hinder the growth of the market on account of adjustments to the new regulations.

o The EU5 countries as a whole are extremely large medical device markets, but they are mature markets with relatively low 3-4% annual growth rates. The medical devices’ companies entering the countries might not reap staggering growth, which might be expected in developing countries.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/eu5-surgical-staplers-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/eu5-surgical-staplers-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email :sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website :https://www.quadintel.com/