Asia-Pacific Surgical Staplers Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Top Players – Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Covidien (Medtronic)

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fasted growing surgical staplers market in the world. The Asia Pacific surgical staplers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% leading to a revenue of USD 0.79 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Asia-Pacific Surgical Staplers Market Research are Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Covidien (Medtronic), 3M, B.Braun, Dextera Surgical, CONMED and other key market players.

Considering the demographics of the region, about half of the Asian countries currently have less than a 5% share of the older population. The countries with a higher share of younger population are located in South Central Asia – Afghanistan (2.5% geriatric), South-Eastern Asia (e.g., Laos, 3.8% geriatric), and Western Asia (e.g., Kuwait – 2.3%; Yemen – 2.7% geriatric). However, East Asia is one of the oldest sub-regions globally that includes the one of oldest countries in the world Japan (26.6% geriatric). Overall, in 2016, 12.4% of the population in the Asia-Pacific region was 60 years or older, which is lower than North Americas 17% (approx.). This unique mix serves a as a major driver for the growth of the surgical staplers market in the Asia-Pacific.

Also, Asian countries like China and Japan are large medical devices markets after the U.S. and European Union and are bound to expand more given the fact that the percentage of the geriatric population in Japan is expected to increase from 24% in 2012 to 40% in 2050. These people will require specific age related surgeries. Thus, manufacturers of surgical devices shall get a boost in this region.

The Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market is segmented by product into manual and powered surgical staplers and by type into reusable and disposable surgical staplers. Manual Surgical Staplers dominated the market share in 2017 while the reusable surgical is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period (2018-2023).

Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market is further segmented based on its applications – abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries. In 2017, the abdominal surgeries segment held the biggest share of the market.

Key growth factors:

o Increased medical tourism in countries like Thailand, South Korea, and India (A cardiac operation at best of Indian hospitals costs less than 30% of what it would cost in Europe or the United States) over the years due to the availability of cheaper but quality surgical procedures drives the surgical staplers market in the Asia Pacific region.

o The recent launch of public healthcare programs clubbed with increasing private wealth is expected to boost the region’s health care spending by an annual average of 6.6% in 2015-2019. The growth in countries like India is expected to be at a substantial rate of 16.1% per year. The government has set a target of increasing public health expenditure which is expected to boost the demand for advanced medical technologies like surgical staplers.

Threats and key players:

o Expenditure on healthcare in the Asia-Pacific, though increasing, is still quite low compared to regions like North America. (Healthcare expenditure in NA was USD 3306 Bn per capita in 2015 while in APAC it was almost half of NA with USD 1537 Bn per capita). This might act as a challenge to the adoption of surgical staplers.

o Affordability is an issue in countries like India, Taiwan, etc., and hence hospitals are more focused on providing low-cost medical care. Thus, under such conditions, focus on advanced medical devices like surgical staplers remain low, mainly when hand suturing (stitching) is still a popular method for wound closure.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

