Europe Cybersecurity Market Growth Insights with Leading Companies: BAE System, Cisco System

Europe cybersecurity market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3 % and will be worth of USD 47.17 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Cybersecurity Market Research are BAE System, Cisco System, Fortinet, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Symantec and other key market players.

With increased internet penetration, cyberattacks are becoming more powerful, allowing hacker’s greater access to new technology. One such example is the production a malware called Flame’.

Across the different geographical regions, Europe held the second largest market share in the global cyber security market in 2016, generating 28.2% of the global revenue. One of the reasons is that the European Commission has taken up various initiatives in the field of cyber security in order to make the European Union a strong player in combatting cyberattacks, to increase the region’s cybersecurity capabilities and cooperation.

By countries, the Europe cybersecurity market is divided into EU5 and the Rest of EU5. EU5 is expected to hold more than half of the market. This is mainly backed by countries likes United Kingdom, Germany, and France that are making significant cybersecurity investments. It is also reported that cyberattacks in EU5 countries have expanded by five times from 2013 to 2017. To overcome the situation, countries need more robust and effective cyber solutions, and need to create effective regulations regarding cyberattacks.

By solution, Europe cybersecurity solution is classified into identity and access management, encryption, governance regulation and compliance, unified threat management, and security information and event management. Countries in EU5 like the U.K. and Germany dominate the UTM market in Europe, followed by Italy, which witnessed the highest growth rate. This is because organizations find deploying UTM easier and more effective.

Key growth factors:

o The prime factor that is driving the European cyber security market are government regulations, increase in cyberattacks, and the popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

o The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation are designed to ensure privacy that includes encrypting personal data, governing over the management and use and protection of data

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

