Missing Taiwanese soldier may have swum to China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) on Friday (March 10) said that he "cannot completely rule out" the possibility that a missing soldier swam to China from Taiwan's outer island and described the incident as "very regrettable."

Kinmen Defense Command on Thursday (March 9) announced that a 26-year-old soldier surnamed Chen (陳) from the Lieyu Garrison Battalion had not reported for duty at an Erdan Island base. A search conducted across the entire island, which is located in Kinmen's Lieyu Township, has yet to locate Chen.

Prior to a session of the Legislative Yuan on Friday, Chiu was asked by the media to provide an update on the search for the soldier. Chiu said that he had asked the Coast Guard to assist in the search efforts, but there have yet to be any signs of him at sea, reported UDN.

Chiu also apologized to the public about the incident because he is a soldier based on a frontline island. He said the Ministry of National Defense (MND) is actively investigating Chen's disappearance.

Chiu said he is conducting an in-depth review of the incident, and he is taking full responsibility for the matter. According to Chiu, prior to the soldier's disappearance, there had been no abnormalities with Chen's performance record, daily duties, and interaction with fellow troops.

Regarding any outstanding financial debts Chen may have owed, Chiu said, "There may have been a little bit, but it is not particularly serious." However, he said that this cannot be completely ruled out and that when Chen is found "the answer will come naturally."

When asked to comment on the possibility that Chen may have swum to China, Chiu said that there is no way to speculate because there is no information so far. He said that it is a "very regrettable matter" and the military will question him once he is found.

The defense minister then said that although the temperature of the water is low "it cannot be completely ruled out (that he swam)." He said that it is necessary to conduct a review of the Army as a whole and set up a task force, and the commanding officer will conduct follow-up investigations on the island.

Erdan Island covers an area of about 0.28 square kilometers and is approximately 12 km away from Kinmen's main island and about 4.4 km from China's Xiamen Island.