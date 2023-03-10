Strategic talks involving Taiwan, Japan, and US to take place in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pro-Taiwan Japanese parliamentary group plans to hold a strategic dialogue involving Taiwan, Japan, and the U.S. in Taipei this summer, the third edition and first physical meeting of talks.

The plan was revealed in the 2023 agenda of the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council. The council elected its new secretary-general, Hagiuda Koichi, a member of the House of Representatives, on Thursday (March 9).

According to Furuya Keiji, chairman of the council, the dialogue set to take place in Taipei will seek to invite other like-minded countries. European countries which have pivoted their focus to Taiwan have been put on the list but details have yet to be published, per CNA.

The Japanese parliamentary group made a case for an alliance to aid Taiwan should a cross-strait conflict occur. Changing the status quo by force poses a threat to the international community, the security of Japan, and a free and open Indo-Pacific, which can not be allowed, the agenda sets out.

Taiwan Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), who attended the event, asked democracies that share the same values to work together in protesting and imposing sanctions on authoritarian countries.

Hagiuda Koichi has become the leader of a faction within the Liberal Democratic Party following the death of Abe Shinzo, former Japanese prime minister. He visited Taiwan and vowed support for the country when meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in December.