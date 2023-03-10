China hands Xi Jinping historic third term as president

Chinese leader Xi Jinping unanimously secured an unprecedented third five-year presidential term on Friday.

China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong is on track to remain in power for life.

Nearly 3,000 members of the National People's Congress (NPC), voted for Xi to be president, in an uncontested election.

Xi was also unanimously voted to serve a third term as the head of the nation's Central Military Commission.

The parliament also elected Zhao Leji as the new parliament chair and Han Zheng as the new vice president.

Xi strengthens grip on power

It was widely expected that Xi's appointment would be endorsed by the National People's Congress, a ceremonial body whose members are appointed by the ruling party.

Since taking power in 2012, Xi has marginalized potential challengers and filled key positions in the Communist Party with his own allies.

The vote for Xi was unanimous, with 2,952 members of the NPC supporting his appointment.

In October, Xi had already secured a third term as party general secretary, departing from the tradition of transferring power every decade.

Earlier, the two-term limit for the presidency was removed from the Chinese constitution, leading to speculation that Xi might rule indefinitely.

The election process was shrouded in secrecy, with no candidate lists distributed and Xi and others believed to have run unopposed.

Additionally, Xi was unanimously appointed as commander of the 2 million-member People's Liberation Army, a force that takes its orders from the party rather than the country.

