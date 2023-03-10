Boston TECO director urges global community to help maintain Taiwan Strait peace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Strait conflict is a global issue, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston Director General Jonathan C.Y. Sun (孫儉元) said.

“Taiwan stands ready to resume talks with China as long as the latter treats Taiwan equally and stops forcing its one-China principle on Taiwan as a precondition,” Sun said in a Boston Globe opinion article. However, he said Taiwan alone cannot maintain peace in the region.

The director general called on the world to push China to respond to Taiwan’s goodwill in kind and “resolve cross-strait differences peacefully,” he said.

Sun said Taiwan is dedicated to maintaining regional peace and stability and will not alter the regional status quo by declaring independence, since it is already a sovereign nation.

Additionally, Taiwan is determined to defend itself, as demonstrated by its increased 2023 defense budget to 2.4% of its GDP and new military realignment plan.

In an interview with The Atlantic last month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a crisis in the Taiwan Strait would be an international one. “This is not an internal matter, as China would have it, based on its sovereignty. It’s a matter of concern to quite literally the entire world,” Blinken said.

He noted that 50% of commercial container traffic transits the strait daily and that a majority of the semiconductors needed in common electronics and cars are made in Taiwan. “If there were a crisis in Taiwan as a result of China’s aggression in some fashion, that would have I think disastrous consequences for the world economy and for countries around the world. And that’s a message too that Beijing is hearing increasingly.”