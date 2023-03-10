Alexa
Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/10 11:03
Chinese J-11 fighter jet. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 15 Chinese military aircraft and four naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (March 9) and 6 a.m. on Friday (March 10).

Of the 15 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shenyang J-11 fighter jet entered the northeast corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 148 military aircraft and 37 naval vessels around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Flight path of one out of 15 PLA aircraft. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

