Southco introduces New Ejectors for E1.S Solid State Drives

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 March 2023 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its line of inject/eject mechanisms with a new line to fit the E1.S form factor. Southco's new P7 ejector is specifically designed to assist in the insertion and extraction of E1.S drives. This ensures optimum performance, ergonomics, and aesthetics.



P7 E1.S Ejector

Southco's new ejectors have undergone rigorous testing through Intel's Donahue Pass testing platform. This testing platform evaluates performance in EMI/ESD, Thermal, and LED in addition to other criteria.



Southco's new P7 ejectors for E1.S are designed in three sizes for 9.5, 15, and 25mm wide drives. The ejector features a die-cast zinc lever that is retained by a nylon button. The button is available in three standard colors and can be color matched to the customer's design criteria.



Southco Product Manager Ike Teng adds, "We have developed this new ejector to meet the needs of this new and increasingly popular form factor. We have worked closely with Intel to ensure that we maximize the design potential of the ejector. Our parts are 100% compliant with E1.S form factor defined by SNIA."



For more information about the functionality of P7 Ejectors, please visit southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com



Southco Asia Limited

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





