Chinese coercion of Taiwan will continue under Xi's 3rd term: ODNI

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) will continue efforts to annex Taiwan, according to a report published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

The “Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community” warned that China may offer Taiwan incentives to accomplish its annexation goal and oppose closer U.S.-Taiwan interactions. Beijing will also continue to counter any actions it perceives to be support for Taiwan, the report said.

Beijing could ramp up military aircraft crossings of the Taiwan Strait median line and may even fire missiles over Taiwan, it added.

If China succeeds in controlling Taiwan, the global supply chains for semiconductor chips would be disrupted, as the East Asian nation is the primary producer of advanced chips, the report said.

ODNI cautioned that China will also use mounting numbers military forces to double down on its territorial claims in the South China Sea and to coerce rival claimants into accepting them. Additionally, it will assert its claims in the East China Sea, which is contested by Japan.

“Beijing is working to meet its goal of fielding a military by 2027 designed to deter U.S. intervention in a future cross-Strait crisis,” ODNI said. The Chinese navy and air force seek to gain air superiority and project power beyond the first island chain, the office said.

China recently announced it will increase its military spending by 7.2% to approximately 1.55 trillion yuan (US$224 billion).

“The armed forces should intensify military training and preparedness across the board, develop new military strategic guidance, devote greater energy to training under combat conditions and make well-coordinated efforts to strengthen military work in all directions and domains,” outgoing Premier Li Keqiang (李克强) said at the opening of the National People’s Congress on March 4.