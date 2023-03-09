Taiwan state carrier's fine for smuggling cigarettes with presidential plane upheld

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines’ appeal against its NT$6 million (US$195,000) fine for facilitating the smuggling of cigarettes on Taiwan’s official presidential plane has been stubbed out on Thursday (March 9), per CNA.

The Supreme Administrative Court ruled that the airline knowingly cooperated with buyers to help them avoid cigarette duties on presidential flights. China Airlines employees played a key role in the “division of labor” required to carry out the scheme.

The scandal came to light in 2018, when allegations surfaced that two National Security Bureau (NSB) officers conspired to use presidential flights to avoid paying taxes on up to 10,000 cartons of cigarettes. China Airlines eventually admitted that between 2014 and 2019, an estimated 35,000 cartons of cigarettes were pre-ordered on presidential flights, going back three presidential administrations.

NSB officials were found to be pre-ordering the cigarettes ahead of a presidential trip and storing them in airport tax-free warehouses. When they returned, they loaded NT$6 million worth of cigarettes in government vehicles and joined the president’s motorcade to avoid detection.

The NSB officers and the smuggled cigarettes were intercepted by customs officers, who were apparently tipped off prior to the flight’s arrival. NSB officers Wu Tsung-hsien (吳宗憲) and Chang Heng-chia (張恒嘉) were sentenced to over 10 years in prison in 2021.

Seven other NSB officials and four China Airlines employees also received prison sentences of between six months to two years. The sentencing court’s verdict said that at least 73 people were believed to have ordered cigarettes illegally smuggled under the cover of presidential trips, but none were prosecuted.

In 2019 President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) apologized for her government’s lack of oversight in the scandal, though she is apparently not a smoker herself.