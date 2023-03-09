Taiwan Celts preparing games for St Patrick’s Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Saturday, March 18, Taiwan Celts will host their annual St. Patrick’s Day festival, featuring both male and female Gaelic competitions, Irish music, beer, and food at Fuhe Park in New Taipei City.

Gaelic football, or what is commonly referred to as just Gaelic, is played on a soccer pitch, and for the uninitiated, is a crude mix between rugby and soccer, two sports which started with an inflated pig’s bladder.



Gaelic is a mixture of soccer and rugby. (Taiwan Celts GAA photo)

The event is ticketed, NT$500 (US$15) for non members and NT$200 (US$6) for new members, but is mostly a way to attract more people to the sport, and help the local club field a stronger team for future tournaments.

Taiwan News exchanged emails with Matthew Goulet, Taiwan Celts’ Men's Player of the Year 2022. Goulet said the group hopes the St. Patrick's Day event will encourage more people to come out and play.



A group photo of Taiwan Celts. (Taiwan Celts GAA photo)

In Gaelic, a team advances down the field in any number of ways: a hand pass like rugby, a simple kick to another player like soccer, or a self kick akin to Australian rules football. Gaelic is the most popular sport in Ireland, and regularly played by Irish expats when traveling abroad.

Gaelic involves scoring points, achieved by putting the ball in the other team's goal or over the crossbar and between two upright posts. Goulet warns that Gaelic is not a gentle game, as injuries occur. Tackling is more similar to soccer than rugby, with only shoulder to shoulder hits allowed.

Goulet admitted that many people do drink on St. Patrick's Day, but they typically wait until games are completed before beer is drunk. Food will be available for sale.

Goulet says Taiwan Celts have around 100 members with about 120 attending the St. Patrick’s Day event. He expects a similar crowd to attend, rain or shine. A large turnout will allow Taiwan Celts to schedule more games as Gaelic is played between two teams of 15 players. There are 9 teams in Asia.

Founded in 1995, Taiwan Celts GAA is not only the oldest Gaelic club in Asia, but actively attends and hosts tournaments dedicated to the sport in Asia.



A day of fun and games. (Taiwan Celts GAA photo)