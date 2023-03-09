Three workers trapped in northeastern Spain mine

An underground collapse occurred at a potash mine in northeastern Spain early on Thursday, trapping three workers.

The incident took place in the town of Suria in Catalonia, where the mine is located, some 80 kilometers north of Barcelona.

The workers were trapped about 900 meters (around 2953 feet) underground, firefighters said. A spokesman for the Catalonia fire department told the French AFP news agency that they were studying, alongside the company which owns the mine, "how to proceed with the rescue."

The company operating the mine is Iberpotash. It is owned by the Tel Aviv-based ICL Group Ltd.

