Singapore launches 38 free activities to attract international tourists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Singapore Tourism Board announced on Thursday (March 9) that it has launched the SingapoRewards program, which includes 38 free activities for international tourists to explore Singapore, but each eligible tourist can choose only one activity.

“Each traveler gets a choice of one free activity with SingapoRewards. Once you’ve booked your flight to Singapore, go ahead and pick your favorite from our list and redeem it for your trip,” Singapore Tourism Board said on its website. “From a scenic cycling tour to a reinvigorating kayak adventure, choose from a range of unique things to do – curated just for you.”

The 38 complimentary activities are divided into the four categories of “Unexpected Discoveries,” “Unique Dining Experiences,” “Eco-Friendly Activities,” and “Feel-Good Escapes.” For all the free activities included in SingapoRewards and booking, visit the activity page.

However, this free experience is only for short-term visitors who arrive by airplane, and they must be redeeming SingapoRewards for the first time, according to Singapore Tourism Board.

Singapore is open to all travelers without quarantine or testing requirements, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. The board recommends tourists visit www.visitsingapore.com or download the VisitSingapore app to plan their trip and get the latest updates.