Top 20 AI Development Companies In Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore

Artificial intelligence has not only revolutionized the face of businesses, but it has also become an intrinsic component of it. It is now almost difficult to imagine a tech firm without Artificial Intelligence. Artificial intelligence, the most disruptive & burgeoning technology of your time, has the potential to boost your company’s productivity and empower it to reinvent how it operates.

Currently, every company is using Artificial Intelligence to equip their businesses and dominate this technological age. So, in this competitive environment, how can you choose the finest Artificial Intelligence Development firm in Taiwan for your business?

Malaysia has served as a center for all of the world’s major artificial intelligence businesses. In Malaysia, you may obtain the greatest Artificial Intelligence services. To help you choose the greatest organization from among the best, keep the following points in mind:

Technical skills

Total experience

Client feedback on reliable websites.

Portfolio

Excellent historical record

Based on these factors, here we have a list of famous AI service providers in Taiwan and Singapore that give superior artificial intelligence solutions to aid your organization.

Suffescom Solutions Inc. develops custom AI solutions to meet the needs of each company. For the last few years, it has been a leading player in the artificial development space, serving esteemed customers ranging from startup companies and digital-focused enterprises to Fortune 500 companies worldwide, including Morgan Elliott, PC Doctor, Unimilk, Lindsey Reishman Real Estate, Accurate DNA, and Samsung.

Suffescom Solutions Inc also has a 4.8/5 ranking on Clutch, demonstrating its expertise in developing several customizable AI-based programs for corporate success and development.

Manpower:250-999

Estd:2013

Hourly Rates:$25-$49/hr

Western Stack, one of Malaysia’s fastest-growing artificial intelligence development businesses, takes a unique approach to providing consultation and AI services to enterprises and startups. With the tagline “Making AI accessible to everyone, everywhere,” Western Stack is well-known for its high-profile clients, such as NBC, Universal, BMW, Deloitte, Verizon, and Expedia for assisting with business growth, developing custom products with cutting-edge technology, offering AI-based solutions or customized software solutions, and offering different and exceptional services.

Manpower:250-999

Estd:2013

Hourly Rates:$25-$49/hr

Best Web3 Development’s services to small and medium-scale businesses and companies are what distinguishes it from other firms. It has a solid track record for making the whole software development process attractive and straightforward, leaving a powerful impact on the minds of contemporary demanding clients. Additionally, the company’s mission is to provide clients with the best available technology and assistance so that they can continue to progress in AI.

Manpower:250-999

Estd:2013

Hourly Rates:$25-$49/hr

Talentica Software

Mist Systems, Alphasense, Tala Security, Citrus Pay, Vulcan, TailoredMail, and Opera MediaWorks have all placed their faith in Talentica Software, an award-winning and enthusiastic blockchain development business (AdColony). It has an experienced and cost-effective remote staff of 450+ problem solvers across 9 exceptional technical groups: AI/ML, Blockchain, BigData, DevOps, UI/UX, Mobile, Wearables, and more, with an intensive emphasis on helping 170+ companies to build their own success stories over the previous 18 years.

Manpower:250 – 999

Estd:2003

Hourly Rates:$25 – $49/hr

SegWitz

SegWitz is a rising AI development organization, using artificial intelligence technology to aid in harnessing the power of emerging technologies. The Malaysia-based firm has a team of talented engineers and designers that provide high-quality AI services to start-ups, SMEs, and corporations. The organization has a 5/5 rating on Clutch, indicating its project completion succession rate. It has a good image among AI development firms, having completed approximately 83 projects that exceeded customers’ expectations, including NASTY, Sellcrowd, KBS, and others.

Manpower:10 – 49

Estd:2019

Hourly Rates:$25 – $49/hr

Indium Software

Indium Software, founded in 1999, is one of the earliest AI development firms in Malaysia, employing over 3000 people. It has established strong ties with more than 100 active customers, including ISVs, Global 2000, and born-digital firms, in five worldwide locations: North America, India, Europe, Singapore, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as ecosystem partners such as Amazon, Mendix, Striim, and Denodo. Clients may expect Big Data Services, Advanced Analytics, Blockchain Development, RPA Services, Low-Code Development, and Application Development (Full Stack & Mobile) from the organization. Indium has 24 years of experience in the banking, technology, healthcare, life sciences, retail, education, and gaming sectors.

Manpower:1,000 – 9,999

Estd:1999

Hourly Rates:< $25 / hr

NeenOpal

The developers at NeenOpal, who have hands-on experience in AI technology, help offer solutions to customers all over the globe, including Unilever, Corel, The Healthy Mommy, McAffeine, and Singer Retail. The firm has a 4.9/5 rating on the clutch, indicating its effectiveness in providing artificial intelligence services to meet the needs of several sectors, including digital strategy, sales and marketing, supply chain and logistics, finance, and more. Hence, if you’re in search of premium inventive AI development services for your brand, go no further than NeenOpal, which can assist you in achieving operational efficiency via Data Science and transforming your company into a flourishing Data-Driven Organization.

Manpower:10 – 49

Estd:2016

Hourly Rates:$50 – $99 / hr

Genaxis

Genaxis is the world’s go-to strategic AI development company in Singapore that checks all the requirements to be your ideal partner. It’s a high-end metaverse development business that delivers a wide range of development services to corporations and startups, including POS Malaysia, BPMB, Dutch Lady, British American Tobacco, HRDF, PTP, BRINFO, and more. It has a staff of 325+ highly skilled specialists that have worked on the metaverse development platform for at least 16 years. Additionally, the organization has received 15+ accolades and 250+ leads for completing more than 100 projects, allowing you to remain ahead of the competition.

Manpower:10 – 49

Estd:2003

Hourly Rates:$25 – $49/hr

HectaData

HectaData, a Malaysia-based firm that has been offering AI services since 2010, comes next on the list of reputable AI development companies. It provides a wide variety of solutions to banking, manufacturing, insurance, telecommunications, and GLCs to assist companies in not just innovating and modernizing but also competing in the digital age. What distinguishes HectaData from other organizations is its global clientele, which includes Blissful Parenting, MalaysiaDIDR (Department of Industrial Development and Research), Hospital Umra, Weir Minerals, Parlimen Malaysia, Kolej Komuniti Shah Alam, CIDB, and others. Additionally, AVAYA, Lifesize, CISCO, Acronis, NUTANIX, Symantec, and others are among this company’s most favored partners.

Manpower:10 – 49

Estd:2010

Hourly Rates:< $25/hr

Caspian Digital Solutions

An AI development corporation headquartered in Malaysia has expanded its wings to several nations, including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Australia, Vietnam, and Myanmar. This technical organization specializes in AI solutions and has experience in education, energy, engineering, entertainment, financial services, healthcare, tourism, and other fields. Caspian Digital Solutions employs approximately 50 professionals from around the world, including brilliant programmers and engineers who serve clients worldwide, including Qualitas Health Group, the Ministry of Hotel and Tourism, Menarini APAC, BusyBees Asia, the Children’s House, International-schools.org, the National Kidney Foundation, Success Factory Asia, UCSI University, Aydan Group, and others.

Manpower:10 – 49

Estd:2017

Hourly Rates:$25 – $49/hr

Tectra Technologies

Tectra Technologies, the optimum option for AI development services, acknowledges your company’s needs and supports it in improving its product development and growing people’s online experiences. It is a well-known worldwide firm headquartered in Malaysia with offices in the United States of America, Malaysia, and India. It is also the most innovative artificial intelligence development company with tech competence to service customers from many industries, including MBF Menara, Carpenters Finance – Fiji, Red Alert Online SDN BHD, NEC, THONEH Hospital, M&S Tax Services, Maclift Company, and Peters Radiant. Moreover, the greatest thing about Tectra Technologies is that it has a 5/5 rating on the clutch, demonstrating its expertise in increasing your company’s income at the speed of light.

Manpower:10 – 49

Estd:2017

Hourly Rates:$25 – $49/hr

Internut

Internut, an enterprise-grade Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service provider, not only discovers but also develops and deploys immersive AI-based solutions for its clients around the world, including Airasia, Capitamall, CIMB Bank, Coway, DIGI, FGV, Genting, Golden Screen Cinema, Hartalega, Lexus, Mahsing, Pam, PNB, UNDP, and Axiata. Active as an AI development firm since 2005, Internut has strived to assist the world’s largest enterprises, including Air Asia, HSBC, and Lexus, as well as Malaysian businesses such as Axiata, Genting, GSCinemas, PNB, and others. Internut, a market-leading AI development company, is a renowned corporation that employs the most recent immersive media to assist companies in developing any AI-based goods.

Manpower:10 – 49

Estd:2005

Hourly Rates:< $25/hr

Avanade

Avanade, a Malaysia-based firm created in 2000, is one of the most reliable and top-tier AI companies. Its customized AI advanced and data-driven AI solutions help you to activate your company and put it on the route to success. The firm is a recognized AI development company that is not just a concept but also a desire of several companies for the sake of fulfilling their needs. Avanade offers solutions for enterprises and organizations in the Automotive, Banking, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Medical, Industrial, Insurance, Transportation & Logistics, Travel & Leisure, Retail, and other industries. This organization has gained the confidence of customers from different industry verticals, including Linde, St. Gallen, Bonava, and AVPN, as a top client partner.

Manpower:10000+

Estd:2000

Hourly Rates:$50 – $99/hr

SYNNOVE Systems

SYNNOVE Systems must be addressed while discussing artificial intelligence. Its unrivaled expertise in SAP, ORACLE+NETSUITE, Microsoft, Anaplan, Tableau, and Open-ERP has made it a trustworthy ERP & IT solutions partner not only in Malaysia but also in Singapore, India, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific region. Telecommunications, Automotive, Utilities, Retail, High tech, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Engineering and Construction, Oil and Gas, Energy, and many more sectors are served by the company’s talented developers and designers. As a result, it is not unexpected that this firm will burst into the spotlight in the future years.

Manpower:$100 – $149/hr

Estd:2012

Hourly Rates:$100 – $149/hr

Variantz

Variantz is at the vanguard of the AI revolution, focusing on delivering an engaging, unambiguous, and time-bound artificial development approach that comprises everything from the ground up. It is a well-known AI development business that specializes in a wide range of technologies, including Health & Well-being, Media & Entertainment, Safety & Security, Resources & Environment, Furniture & Fittings, Robotics & Automation, Lifestyle & Recreation, and others. With over 12 years of industry expertise, the firm has completed various successful projects and collaborated with worldwide players such as Temasek Club, Dell-EMC, Engie, Arina Holdings, Design Orchard, and Fonfood Industries Sdn. Bhd., and Panasonic.

Manpower:10 – 49

Estd:2010

Hourly Rates:$100 – $149/hr

Limra Softech India Pvt. Ltd

Limra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. is a Malaysia-based ISO 9001:2015 certified firm having offices in India, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. The firm serves a wide range of customers, providing the greatest AI solutions and assisting them in their entire development. Its clients come from a variety of industries, including education, health care, e-commerce, automobiles, services, finance, the food industry, apparel, and others. The best part about this genuine service provider is that it is known for providing super exceptional & cost-effective AI services to clients all over the world, including Orient Tech W. L. L, TRIO World Academy, HM Constructions, Our Shopee, Zeva Astras, Comfold, PMS Advisors, Wordpar, and Sana Group.

Manpower:10 – 49

Estd:2015

Hourly Rates:$50 – $99/hr

QuantUp

QuantUp has a stellar reputation among Malaysia’s artificial intelligence development firms. It provides AI/ML-powered solutions to open up new possibilities by streamlining operations, developing new products, and enhancing earnings. QuantUp, situated in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, provides software and industry AI accelerators that allow organizations to swiftly construct, run, and grow transparent, intelligent, and trustworthy AI systems. Moreover, QuantUp stands out from the crowd as one of the largest AI development businesses due to its cross-industry expertise, digitization, and customer service innovation.

Manpower:10 – 49

Estd:2019

Hourly Rates:$50 – $99 / hr

Trimantium GrowthOps

Trimantium GrowthOps has carved a dominant place for itself in the AI development market because of its moderate services and value-driven team, as well as its significant expertise in producing a wide variety of corporate solutions over the course of more than ten years. It is a Malaysian-based open and persistent AI platform with a worldwide footprint that includes Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. It has a 5/5 rating on the clutch, indicating that its customers consider it to be a top AI development firm. Moreover, it is an enterprise-grade AI-as-a-service firm that not only finds but also develops and delivers immersive tech solutions for its global customers, which include Monash University, NewsCorp, HSBC, Commonwealth Bank, FOODIT, Pernod Ricard, Woolworths, Suncorp, and AusGrid.

Manpower:50 – 249

Estd:2012

Hourly Rates:$100 – $149 / hr

Techauric Technologies Sdn Bhd

Techauric Technologies Sdn Bhd’s professionals can create everything you may envision. The organization can transform your concept from theory to commercial items and provide outstanding business outcomes. This AI development business is based in Malaysia and has customers all around the globe, including PORT KLANG, SIRIM, BOSCH, LeVI’s, Unilever, and others. The organization has a staff of skilled developers that can translate your needs, aspirations, and feelings into innovative solutions. Moreover, they develop trustworthy apps with unique user interfaces for challenging the impossible and releasing your company’s potential.

Manpower:2 – 9

Estd:2012

Hourly Rates:$50 – $99 / hr

In the final analysis,

Examine the above-mentioned expert firms and collaborate with the finest AI development company and discuss your strategy. Whether you want to design a unique AI-powered application, automate your customer service operations, or increase your data analysis capabilities, these companies have the ability and experience to help you reach your objectives. They will work collaboratively with you to guarantee that your AI solution is customized to business requirements and produces demonstrable outcomes.