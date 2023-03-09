Epicor Drives Significant Cloud Adoption Across Asia

Key Investments and Customer Successes Underpin Growth in the Region

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 March 2023 -Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today discussed significant momentum in customer cloud adoption in Asia for 2022 at the company's 2023 Asia ReConnect Customer Day held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.Cloud adoption by Epicor customers across the region increased by more than 190 percent year-over-year in 2022, with businesses migrating or choosing to implement Epicor Kinetic in the cloud – a purpose-built, flexible, and scalable platform that helps manufacturers better compete and grow their businesses."Epicor customers in Asia prioritised cloud last year to take advantage of the security, flexibility and scalability that cloud delivers," said Vincent Tang, Epicor Regional Vice President, Asia. "We're also expanding in the region and making investments across markets including China, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam to help our customers modernise and future-proof their solutions, whilst benefitting from deep industry expertise and a company that understands its customers' challenges."The customer day was also an opportunity to celebrate and award standout customers who have leveraged Epicor solutions to transform their businesses and bring about positive, innovative, and impactful outcomes.The winners of the awards included:Mobility Werk Advantech was recognized for taking the journey to the cloud to better automate processes and stay current with the latest technology to meet their smart factory objectives. With Epicor Kinetic in the cloud, they can more easily share data and connect with their customers and suppliers.Custom Molded Productstransformed their business operations by implementing Epicor Kinetic and Epicor Advanced MES – which has supported their business in driving multiple operational efficiencies. Their molding rate has increased significantly, and their export sales revenue has nearly doubled.Wise Ally Holdings took advantage of Epicor Kinetic to support the compliance, tracking and traceability requirements of medical and healthcare devices. They have been able to significantly speed up their quotation process through automation with less manual errors, supporting cost management and more accurate real-time financial reports.Cat Thai has been using Epicor technology for 10 years and continues to adapt, evolve, and innovate to remain competitive in the market. Using Epicor Kinetic, they have strengthened their operational excellence and reduced planning versus production variance to almost zero.Andy Coussins, Epicor Senior Vice President and Head of International Sales added, "Customer recognition is hugely important to Epicor, and it has been wonderful to celebrate these successes in person. Hearing our customers' stories demonstrates how our solutions enable them to keep the world turning, even during challenging times. We thank our customers for their continued commitment to Epicor and look forward to helping them deliver future success."Hashtag: #Epicor

Epicor Software Corporation equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For nearly 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to flexibly respond to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers' ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

