Hemato Oncology Testing Market Size 2023 Size Estimation, Share Value, Recent Developments, Demands Dynamics And Opportunity Forecast 2031

Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Hemato Oncology Testing is the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of blood diseases, while oncology is the treatment of cancer. Hematology-oncology encompasses hemophilia, iron deficiency anaemia, leukemias and lymphomas, sickle cell disease, thalassemia's, and other organ cancers. The Hemato Oncology Testing market is expanding because of factors such as the rising incidences of hematologic cancer and increasing demand for personalized therapy.

Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Hemato Oncology Testing is the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of blood diseases, while oncology is the treatment of cancer. Hematology-oncology encompasses hemophilia, iron deficiency anaemia, leukemias and lymphomas, sickle cell disease, thalassemia’s, and other organ cancers. The Hemato Oncology Testing market is expanding because of factors such as the rising incidences of hematologic cancer and increasing demand for personalized therapy.

According to the PMC PubMed Central in 2018, around 174,250 people across the United States in 2018 were diagnosed with homological malignancies. Also, the incidences are rising about 1.29 million people are living with HM’s. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology in 2020, the estimated number of cancers is higher in females with around 712,758 than in males with 679,412 in 2020.

Whereas advanced molecular techniques for hemato-oncology diagnostics and increasing drug-diagnostic co-development create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing prevalence of hematologic cancer, growing aging population, and awareness of advanced treatment methods. Whereas, North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing prevalence of leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma diseases, growing R&D activities by market players in the forecast period

Major market players included in this report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

Invitae Corporation (Archerdx, Inc)

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.-

Molecularmd (Subsidiary of Icon PLC)

Asuragen, Inc.

Arup Laboratories Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Adaptive Biotechnologies (US) and Sanofi, SA. (US) collaborated to use Adaptive’s clonoSEQ Assay to assess MRD status in response to isatuximab.

In July 2018, Abbott Laboratories (US) received FDA approval for its Abbott RealTime IDH1 kit

Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product & Service, Cancer Type, Technology, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Assay Kits

Services

By Cancer:

Leukemia

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

By Technology:

PCR, Polymerase chain reaction

NGS, Next-generation sequencing (NGS)

IHC Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

By End-User:

Clinical Laboratories,

Hospitals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

