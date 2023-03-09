Electric Vehicle Market is Expected to Boom in Near Future 2022 to 2050 | Tesla Motors, BYD Company Motors, BMW Group, Nissan Motor Corporation

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Electric Vehicle Market was valued at US$ 229.8 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to witness a major leap forward in revenue to US$ 72,798 Bn by 2050. The market is registering a CAGR of 21.99% during the forecast period 2022-2050. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 21.73% during the forecast period.

Leading Companies

The key players in the Global Electric Vehicle Market are Tesla Motors, BYD Company Motors, BMW Group, Nissan Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai, KIA Motors, SAIC, and BAIC among others.

Segmentation Overview

Following are the different segments of the Global Electric Vehicle Market:

By Type segment of the Global Electric Vehicle Market is sub-segmented into:

Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

By Vehicle Type segment of the Global Electric Vehicle Market is sub-segmented into:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Two & Three Wheelers

By Charger segment of the Global Electric Vehicle Market is sub-segmented into:

Normal

Fast

By Power Output segment of the Global Electric Vehicle Market is sub-segmented into:

Less than 100 KW

100-250 KW

Above 250 KW

By Region segment of the Global Electric Vehicle Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific ASEAN Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Thailand Vietnam Singapore Cambodia Rest of ASEAN Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



