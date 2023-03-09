Taiwan's NSCIST test-fires missiles 2 days in a row

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) conducted missile tests two days in a row at Jiupeng Base in Pingtung County.

On March 9, NCSIST fired two missiles at 5:35 a.m., per Liberty Times. According to a notice, the institute announced that missile launches would take place between March 8 and March 10, and set a danger zone spanning from Orchid Island to Green Island, with a maximum ceiling of 7,260 meters.

Last month, NCSIST also test-fired missiles from Jiupeng Base. The missile in question was said to be the new Hsiung Sheng cruise missile, which is an extended-range version of the Hsiung Feng IIE.

NCSIST currently has 16 production lines for the mass production of various missiles, including the Chien Hsiang suicide drone, Wan Chien missile, Hsiung Sheng missile, Sky Bow III missile, ground-launched and ship-launched Sky Sword II missiles, extended range air-launched Sky Sword II missiles, as well as Hsiung Feng III and extended range Hsiung Feng III missiles.

Taiwan’s missile production for 2023 is expected to reach 1000.