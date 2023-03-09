Georgia withdraws 'foreign agents' bill, ruling party says

The ruling Georgian Dream party said Thursday that it was dropping a controversial bill on "foreign agents." The announcement came after two nights of violent protests and criticism that the draft law represented an authoritarian shift in the country.

The Georgian Dream party said in a statement it would "unconditionally withdraw the bill we supported without any reservations." It cited the need to reduce confrontation in society.

The proposed bill, similar to laws in Russia, would have classified non-governmental organizations and media outlets as "foreign agents" if they received 20% of their funding from abroad.

The proposal was officially to target the disclosure of money flows from abroad, but protesters feared it would be used to harass government critics and clamp down on the opposition.

What was the public reaction to the bill?

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside the parliament building shortly after the bill received initial parliamentary approval on Tuesday.

Protests were dispersed with 77 arrests, but reignited again on Wednesday night, seeing violent confrontations with the police on both nights.

Some protesters used petrol bombs, stones and plastic bottles to attack security forces. Police responded with tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons to disperse the protests.

Why do protesters oppose the bill?

The bill has garnered much criticism due to its similarity to a 2012 Russian law that also brands organizations receiving foreign funding as "foreign agent." The notorious Russian law has been used to crackdown on dissent, particularly since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

The Georgian government said the bill was modelled on US foreign agents law, which have been used since the 1930s.

The Georgian Dream Party had previously defended the need for the law, arguing it would reveal critics of the Georgian Orthodox Church. The church is among Georgia's most powerful institutions.

