Taiwan’s Penghu to host 80 port calls from Resorts World Cruises ships this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Resorts World Cruises has announced that it plans to make 80 cruise ship calls to Penghu County this year, which Taiwan International Ports Corp. (TIPC) said will bring considerable tourism dollars to Taiwan and Penghu.

On March 2, Resorts World Cruises announced that it will operate dual homeports in Kaohsiung and Hong Kong, and Penghu will be included as a port of call, starting in April, TIPC said in a press release.

After becoming an international port of call, Penghu will become an international tourist attraction, TIPC said. Resorts World Cruises passengers from Hong Kong will have the opportunity to include island tours, the fireworks festival, and water activities in their itineraries during their stop in Penghu.

In order to improve the Port of Penghu, the port company has started a wharf extension project and the construction of a tourist transportation center. When the projects are completed at the end of this year, the port will be able to host calls from 100,000-ton cruise ships, according to the release.