Deep Learning Market Share to Show Steady Growth in Future 2023 to 2030 | Google, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies

The global Deep Learning Market is anticipated to reach USD 28.83 Bn and expand at a CAGR of 48.4% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Some of the Key Players in deep learning market are Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Vision Inc. and NVIDIA Corporation, etc.

In enterprise computing, deep learning is evolving into one of the most advanced technologies. Deep learning is a subset of machine learning in Artificial Intelligence (AI) that has networks capable of learning unsupervised, from data that is unstructured or unlabeled.

By offering expert assistance, it would be able to assist humans in extending their capabilities. Organizations are using deep learning networks to get valuable insights from huge amount of data. This is done to provide innovative products and better improved customer experiences, thereby raising revenue opportunities for the market.

Deep learning techniques are used to develop new technologies such as natural language processing and visual data mining, to enhance product offerings. The growing need for deep learning in database systems, fraud detection and cyber security, is driving the growth process of data mining applications in the deep learning market.

The market is classified into three primary segments based on solution, application and end user.

Based on solution: Hardware, software and services

Based on application: Image recognition, signal recognition, data mining, and others

Based on end user: Healthcare, BFSI, aerospace and defense, automotive, retail and media and entertainment and others (manufacturing, oil, gas and energy)

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key growth factors

Deep learning offers faster and better memory utilization in comparison to traditional computing systems. Rising usage of deep learning technology among various industries such as automotive, advertisement, medical fuel the growth of the market. Robust research and development for the expansion of better processing hardware for deep learning, growing necessity for hardware platforms with high computing power to execute deep learning algorithms are key driving factors of deep learning market. Increasing acceptance of cloud based technology, high usage of deep learning in big data analytics, and rising applicability in healthcare and autonomous vehicles are accelerating growth.

