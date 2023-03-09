Germany Connected Vehicle Market See Incredible Growth 2023 to 2030 | Airbiquity, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the global Germany Connected Vehicle Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2022-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the global shoe insoles market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Key Companies Covered in the Germany Connected Vehicle Market Research are Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, ZF Friedrichshafen. and other key market players.

The Germany connected vehicle market is expected to show double-digit growth rates. By 2020, 90 % of cars are expected to be connected to the Internet, according to a report by Telefnica. This will create a broadband mobile environment for most of the drivers which has existed separate to the current interconnected world of smartphones, computers, and content providers. According to any car buyer, when it comes to technology and cars, German manufacturers always come ahead of the best.

Mercedes and Audi are creating state-of-the-art research and development facilities in Silicon Valley. BMW’s new venture capital firm i Ventures is among the various initiatives that are helping Germany’s status quo as auto innovators gain major traction.

Through BMW’s Connected Drive system, BMW owners have access to a wide variety of different programs and applications, all available using the iDrive controller and easily accessed using in-dash display. The number of compatible applications is impressive. For entertainment, drivers can listen to music using Amazon Cloud Player, audiobooks using Audible, and custom radio stations using Pandora. When stopped at a traffic light, the driver can check Twitter or Facebook messages or if it is an especially long light, the rider can also perform a Google search and browse the Internet, which enhances the in-car experience.

Currently, advanced connected cars are still considered to be luxury items. But as the technology becomes cheaper, the innovations seen in high-end German autos will trickle down to less expensive vehicles.

Key growth factors

o Demand for a connected driving experiences is growing rapidly in this region. Major auto-makers and OEMs are working to make this a reality very soon.

o Regulatory initiatives relating to safety and security will have a decisive effect on the adoption of OEM telematics all across Europe.

