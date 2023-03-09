United States Connected Vehicle Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2023 to 2030 | Airbiquity, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the global United States Connected Vehicle Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2022-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the global United States Connected Vehicle market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Studies of the market dynamics, market segmentation, supply chain & industry demand, challenges, as well as threats, and the competitive landscape, are also important aspects of this report’s research. Regional segmentation and geographic dominance make up the bulk of the research work.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/united-states-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

Key Companies Covered in the United States Connected Vehicle Market Research are Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, ZF Friedrichshafen and other key market players.

The United States connected vehicle market is expected to show double-digit growth rates. Connected vehicles could boost service revenues for U.S. automakers. OEMs such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co could potentially charge a monthly/annual subscription fee from customers who would be interested in accessing real time, crowd-sourced HD maps maintained by a wide network of tens of millions of vehicles.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT’s) Connected Vehicle program is working with local transportation agencies and the state, vehicle and device manufacturers, and the public to test and evaluate technology that will enable cars, buses, trucks, trains, roads and other infrastructure, so that smartphones and other devices can talk to one another.

Connected vehicles could potentially reduce the number of casualties and injuries caused by accidents on roads and highways. The number of people surviving these crashes has increased significantly because of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and other technologies. The USDOT is shifting its focus from helping people survive crashes to preventing crashes from happening in the first place.

Connected vehicles have many significant advantages over new technologies now appearing in high-end vehicles, such as radar, lidar, cameras, and other sensors. Connected vehicle technologies and applications have a great range of on-board vehicle equipment, which allows the occupant to receive alerts of hazardous situations much earlier, providing more reaction time and possibly preventing accidents.

Key growth factors

o Demand for an autonomous driving experience in maximum in this region, according to forecasts along with the technological advancements and increasing the need for connectivity among the customers are the primary drivers for the connected vehicle market in the U.S. market.

o In the U.S, commercial and regulatory initiatives have recently driven the adoption of OEM telematics services.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/united-states-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/united-states-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email :sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website :https://www.quadintel.com/