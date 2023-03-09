Europe Connected Vehicle Market Future Aspect Analysis and Current Trends by 2023 to 2030 – Airbiquity, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the Europe Connected Vehicle Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the Europe Connected Vehicle market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The Europe connected vehicle market is expected to reach USD 30.44 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 7% (2018-2023).

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Connected Vehicle Market Research are Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, ZF Friedrichshafen and other key market players.

Europe connected passenger car market is expected to reach USD 17.10 Bn by 2023 at a CAGR of 3% (2018-2023), and the Europe connected truck market is expected to reach USD 13.33 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 12% (2018-2023).

The connected vehicle ecosystem is evolving in which Europe’s connected car manufacturers and automotive OEMs are developing various connected solutions. On the basis of connectivity, demand for embedded solutions, tethered solutions, and integrated solutions for connected passenger cars has increased over the years. Similarly, the use of telematics and fleet management solutions for connected commercial vehicle has risen.

Ever increasing demand for electric vehicles from European consumers is playing a crucial role in boosting the market for a connected driving experience. The market is expected to gain major traction due to widespread adoption of mobile and wireless technologies.

Governments within the EU are introducing various regulations and initiatives regarding vehicle safety, which could be a favorable move for connected car manufacturers and dealers. Availability of advanced telecom and road infrastructure will also continue to fuel the European market for connected cars.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are also contributing to the expansion of the market. Car manufacturers are using the products and services provided by these OEMs, including sensors, processors, fleet managers, wireless, cellular models, OEM services and aftermarket services.

Key growth factors

o Demand for a connected driving experience is growing rapidly in this region. Major auto-makers and OEMs are working to make this a reality very soon.

o Regulatory initiatives relating to safety and security will have a decisive effect on the adoption of OEM telematics all across Europe.

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

