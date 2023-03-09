North America Connected Vehicle Market Share to Show Steady Growth in Future 2023-2030 | Airbiquity, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the North America Connected Vehicle Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the North America Connected Vehicle market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Studies of the market dynamics, market segmentation, supply chain & industry demand, challenges, as well as threats, and the competitive landscape, are also important aspects of this report’s research. Regional segmentation and geographic dominance make up the bulk of the research work.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

The North America connected vehicle market is expected to reach USD 27.93 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 8% (2018-2023).

Key Companies Covered in the North America Connected Vehicle Market Research are Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, ZF Friedrichshafen and other key market players.

North America connected passenger car market is expected to reach USD 13.47 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 6% (2018-2023), and the North America connected truck market is expected to reach USD 14.46 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 9% (2018-2023).

The connected vehicle ecosystem is evolving in which North America connected car manufacturers and automotive OEMs are developing various connected solutions. On the basis of connectivity, demand for embedded solutions, tethered solutions, and integrated solutions for connected passenger cars has increased over the years. Similarly, the use of telematics and fleet management solutions for connected commercial vehicles has risen.

The U.S. was one of the first countries to adopt connected car technologies and implement M2M connectivity in the automotive sector. Five years down the line, vehicles will be transformed into communication objects, providing a completely new experience. New hi-tech devices, smart phones, high-speed internet, various applications and open sources such as android systems have transformed the concept of connected vehicles.

North America is expected to lead in the connected truck market given the boom being experienced by the e-commerce segment. A connected environment for supply chain management between all the key stakeholders is required for smooth movement of goods and traffic. This is driving a more connected ecosystem and can be seen as a major driver to adopt new technologies by fleet managers.

Key growth factors

o Demand for an autonomous driving experience in maximum in this region, according to forecasts along with the technological advancements and increasing the need for connectivity among the customers and are the primary drivers for the connected vehicle market in the North American region.

o In North America, commercial and regulatory initiatives have recently driven the adoption of OEM telematics services.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email :sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website :https://www.quadintel.com/